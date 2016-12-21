Saara Aalto follows in Matt Terry's f...

Saara Aalto follows in Matt Terry's footsteps with record deal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hillingdon Times

X Factor finalist Saara Aalto has revealed that she has signed a record deal with both Sony Music UK and Finland and is preparing to release a global album. In a Facebook Live Q&A session, hosted by Dan Wootton, she described her upcoming music as "epic love pop" and said she "can't wait to go back to work after Christmas".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec 15 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
News Russian River Runs Red Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Language learning boosts brain plasticity and a... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Aug '16 Hary 142
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,253,671

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC