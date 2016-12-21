Saara Aalto follows in Matt Terry's footsteps with record deal
X Factor finalist Saara Aalto has revealed that she has signed a record deal with both Sony Music UK and Finland and is preparing to release a global album. In a Facebook Live Q&A session, hosted by Dan Wootton, she described her upcoming music as "epic love pop" and said she "can't wait to go back to work after Christmas".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec 15
|sad
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu...
|Sep '16
|TOBACCO the GATEW...
|1
|Russian River Runs Red
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Language learning boosts brain plasticity and a...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Aug '16
|Hary
|142
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC