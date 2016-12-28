Restamax Plc MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 28 DECEMBER 2016 at 22:00 Restamax Plc: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS Person subject to the notification requirement Restamax Plc is a Finnish restaurant business and labour hire services group established in 1996. The company, which listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.