Restamax Plc: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

Restamax Plc: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Restamax Plc MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 28 DECEMBER 2016 at 22:00 Restamax Plc: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS Person subject to the notification requirement Restamax Plc is a Finnish restaurant business and labour hire services group established in 1996. The company, which listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Young and talented Dec 25 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec 15 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
News Russian River Runs Red Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Language learning boosts brain plasticity and a... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,036 • Total comments across all topics: 277,405,846

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC