Ramocan in UK as high commissioner
High Commissioner-Designate to the United Kingdom Seth George Ramocan in discussion with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, at the ministry in Kingston, recently. High Commissioner-designate to the United Kingdom Seth George Ramocan left the island on December 21 to take up duties in that country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec 15
|sad
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu...
|Sep '16
|TOBACCO the GATEW...
|1
|Russian River Runs Red
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Language learning boosts brain plasticity and a...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Aug '16
|Hary
|142
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC