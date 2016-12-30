Raisio plc: Patent for Benemilk feeds in Finland
Benemilk feeds and their manufacturing method have been granted a patent in Finland. After a thorough investigation, the Finnish Patent Authority has determined that the Benemilk innovation meets the criteria for patentability; it is new, inventive and industrially applicable.
