Raisio plc: Patent for Benemilk feeds in Finland

Benemilk feeds and their manufacturing method have been granted a patent in Finland. After a thorough investigation, the Finnish Patent Authority has determined that the Benemilk innovation meets the criteria for patentability; it is new, inventive and industrially applicable.

