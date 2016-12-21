Preliminary result of CapMan Plc's ex...

Preliminary result of CapMan Plc's exchange offer to Norvestia Oyj's...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: PR-inside.com

Preliminary result of CapMan Plc's exchange offer to Norvestia Oyj's shareholders and holders of subscription rights is 90.3 per cent of all Norvestia's shares This stock exchange release may not be published or distributed, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into or to any person located or a resident of the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, or any other country where such publication or distribution would violate applicable regulation or would require additional measures in addition to the requirements under Finnish law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec 15 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
News Russian River Runs Red Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Language learning boosts brain plasticity and a... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Aug '16 Hary 142
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,713 • Total comments across all topics: 277,253,580

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC