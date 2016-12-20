Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act
Efore Plc Stock Exchange Release December 20, 2016 at 2.40 p.m. Efore Plc has received a notification with reference to Chapter 9, paragraph 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act. Issuing company: Efore Plc Basis of announcement: Sievi Capital Oyj's dividend distribution Complete name: Jussi Capital Oy, Sievi, Finland Business ID of the shareholder: 2178276-9.
