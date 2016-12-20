Notification according to chapter 9, ...

Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act

Efore Plc Stock Exchange Release December 20, 2016 at 2.40 p.m. Efore Plc has received a notification with reference to Chapter 9, paragraph 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act. Issuing company: Efore Plc Basis of announcement: Sievi Capital Oyj's dividend distribution Complete name: Jussi Capital Oy, Sievi, Finland Business ID of the shareholder: 2178276-9.

