Nokian to deploy tire-tread scanning system

Finnish tire-maker Nokian Tyre P.L.C. is planning to deploy a tire tread-depth scanning technology, called "SnapSkan," along access points to thoroughfares throughout Finland as part of a safety campaign. The SnapSkan process is based on laser-based 3D-scanning technology developed by Sigmavision Ltd. , an Oxford, England-based company that also helped develop Hunter Engineering Inc.'s QuickTread scanning device.

