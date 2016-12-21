Nokia sues Apple for patent infringement
Nokia announced on Wednesday it is suing Apple in German and US courts for patent infringement, claiming the US tech giant was using Nokia technology in "many" products without paying for it. HELSINKI: Nokia announced on Wednesday it is suing Apple in German and US courts for patent infringement, claiming the US tech giant was using Nokia technology in "many" products without paying for it.
