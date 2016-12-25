Nokia Expands Apple Patent Infringeme...

Nokia Expands Apple Patent Infringement Suits Across 11 Countries

In addition to its initial filings with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas and regional courts in Dusseldorf, Mannheim, and Munich, Germany, the Finnish company released a statement saying it had also filed for action in Helsinki, Finland; London, United Kingdom; Turin, Italy; Stockholm, Sweden; Barcelona, Spain; The Hague, Netherlands; Paris, France; Hong Kong; and Tokyo, Japan, as well as with the International Trade Commission in the United States. Nokia said the suit now involves a total of 40 patents, covering technologies such as display, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets, and video coding.

