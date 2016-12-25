Nokia Expands Apple Patent Infringement Suits Across 11 Countries
In addition to its initial filings with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas and regional courts in Dusseldorf, Mannheim, and Munich, Germany, the Finnish company released a statement saying it had also filed for action in Helsinki, Finland; London, United Kingdom; Turin, Italy; Stockholm, Sweden; Barcelona, Spain; The Hague, Netherlands; Paris, France; Hong Kong; and Tokyo, Japan, as well as with the International Trade Commission in the United States. Nokia said the suit now involves a total of 40 patents, covering technologies such as display, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets, and video coding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wireless Week.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young and talented
|Sun
|Guess
|1
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec 15
|sad
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu...
|Sep '16
|TOBACCO the GATEW...
|1
|Russian River Runs Red
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Language learning boosts brain plasticity and a...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC