Noise sensitivity linked to changes in brain functions: Study

London, Dec 20 : Noise sensitivity in individuals may be caused by alterations in the brain functions linked with sound processing, a study has found. [NK Health] The study, led by researchers from University of Helsinki in Finland showed that noise sensitivity is associated with functional alteration of auditory stimulus encoding and discrimination of noisy sounds.

