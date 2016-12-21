New ASRM embryo transfer simulator ga...

New ASRM embryo transfer simulator garners positive response from reproductive health professionals

Introduced in October 2015 at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine Annual Scientific Congress, the ASRM Embryo Transfer Simulator has been successfully deployed over the last 12 months at embryo transfer simulation workshops and training sessions from Alabama to Helsinki, garnering positive response from the hundreds of physicians and healthcare professionals who have experienced working with the Simulator, most recently in Salt Lake City, UT at the ASRM 2016 Scientific Congress & Expo.

