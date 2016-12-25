The Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma , Helsinki, announced details of ARS17 - Hello World!, a survey of contemporary art focusing on the global digital revolution and its impact on our culture and economy, as well as on human identity and behaviour. While celebrating the centenary of Finland's independence in 2017, as part of the official 'Suomi 100' programme, ARS17 also emphasises the importance of looking forward, focusing on the shaping of the next 100 years of Finland.

