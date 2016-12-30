KONE's share capital increases throug...

KONE's share capital increases through the subscription of shares with 2013 option rights

A total of 806 new KONE class B shares have been subscribed for with 2013 option rights. The corresponding EUR 100.75 increase in KONE Corporation's share capital has been entered into the Finnish Trade Register on December 30, 2016.

Chicago, IL

