Jukka-Pekka Saraste Joins Pittsburgh Symphony For First BNY Mellon...

Acclaimed Finnish conductor Jukka-Pekka Saraste returns to Heinz Hall for the first time since 1999 to lead the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in Beethoven's Seventh and Sibelius' Fifth symphonies during the BNY Mellon Grand Classics weekend on January 13 and 15. First performed in 1813, the remarkable, energetic Seventh Symphony from Beethoven was met with immediate acclaim and, over the years, many different interpretations of its meaning, including a recent critically acclaimed recording from the Pittsburgh Symphony on the Reference Recordings Fresh! label. Composed a little more than 100 years after Beethoven's symphony, Sibelius' Symphony No.

