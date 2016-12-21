In rare case, ex-Finnish police drug ...

In rare case, ex-Finnish police drug boss gets 10 years

A Finnish court has sentenced a former Helsinki narcotics police boss to 10 years in prison for running a drug ring while in office - a rare case of corruption among the country's civil servants. The court said Thursday that Aarnio, who pleaded innocent, played a key role in importing from the Netherlands nearly 800 kilograms of hashish, which was distributed in 2011-2012.

