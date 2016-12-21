In Pictures: The world celebrates the arrival of 2017 with amazing...
New Year's Eve is Russia's major gift-giving holiday, and big Russian cities were awash in festive lights and decorations. Fireworks explode over the Kremlin, during New Year celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young and talented
|Dec 25
|Guess
|1
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec 15
|sad
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu...
|Sep '16
|TOBACCO the GATEW...
|1
|Russian River Runs Red
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Language learning boosts brain plasticity and a...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC