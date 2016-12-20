Harju Elekter Group signed a large vo...

Harju Elekter Group signed a large volume contract

Estonia, 2016-12-20 07:22 CET -- Harju Elekter Group won the procurement for the supply of substations held by Finland's largest distribution network company Caruna. According to the contract awarded for 2+1+1 years, concluded on 19 December 2016, more than 1000 pre-fabricated substations per year shall be added to the current production of the Harju Elekter Group's electric equipment plants in Estonia and Finland for Caruna Group, bringing about a considerable increase in production.

Chicago, IL

