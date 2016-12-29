Former Helsinki drug squad police chief jailed for 10 years
The former head of Helsinki police's drugs squad was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in jail for drug smuggling, official misconduct and other crimes including tampering with evidence. Jari Aarnio faces a total of 13 years in prison, including a previous three-year jail term related to the purchase of police surveillance equipment.
