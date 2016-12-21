Forget Alien vs. Predator, I want to ...

Forget Alien vs. Predator, I want to see Housecat vs. Predator

Tampere, Finland's own Lauri and Anni Vuohensilta, creators of the widely popular YouTube sensation, the Hydraulic Press Channel , have branched out with a new spin-off channel, Thermal Guys , starting out with the internet's favorite subject matter, cats.

Chicago, IL

