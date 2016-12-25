First UK retrospective of Tove Jansson set for Autumn 2017

In Autumn 2017 Dulwich Picture Gallery will present the first major UK exhibition of work by one of the most celebrated illustrators of the 20th century, Tove Jansson. Known internationally as creator of the Moomin characters and books, a phenomenon which continues to stretch across generations, Jansson's wider outputs of graphic illustration and painting are relatively unseen outside her home country of Finland.

