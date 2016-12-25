Finnish phone app finds reindeer, hel...

Finnish phone app finds reindeer, helps to avoid road kill

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Prince George Citizen

In this July 13, 2009 photo, reindeers walk across the road in Suomussalmi, Finland. Therea sA A s good news for Rudolph and his friends _ an app is helping officials reduce the number of reindeer killed in traffic accidents in Finland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Young and talented 32 min Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec 15 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
News Russian River Runs Red Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Language learning boosts brain plasticity and a... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,295 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,554

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC