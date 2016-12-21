Finnish gaming company wraps new circ...

Finnish gaming company wraps new circular headquarters in solar panels

Finnish gaming company Paf has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability by wrapping their circular new headquarters in solar panels . The building, designed in collaboration between architecture firm Murman Arkitekter , interior designer Bettina Ingves and Passive House expert Hans Eek, features an interior layout based on research into optimizing positive human interaction.

