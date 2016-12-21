Finland to provide 2000 citizens with free basic income next month
Starting January 1, 2017 Finland will provide 2,000 unemployed citizens with 560 Euros every month for two years. The nation hopes that the basic income experiment will improve quality of life for its citizens while opening up new jobs.
