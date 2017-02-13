Finland Issues RFP for Future Ships' Combat System
The Finnish Defence Forces' Logistics Command will send requests to 12 domestic and foreign companies to participate in tendering for a battle system for the Squadron 2020 vessels. Replies are expected by 13.2.2017.
