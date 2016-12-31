Driver Arrested, Several Critically I...

Driver Arrested, Several Critically Injured After Car Ploughs Into Crowd in Helsinki

Three people have been critically injured and several others less severely after a car mounted the pavement in Helsinki, Finland. The incident, which police say was not deliberate, took place outside a subway station in the eastern part of Finland's capital.

Chicago, IL

