BIW: $126m Deal to Modernize DDG 51's

The U.S. Navy has awarded General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, a subsidiary of General Dynamics , a $126 million contract extension to manage ongoing post-delivery modernization activities for Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. The contract extension runs through December, 2017, with options for an additional six months.

Chicago, IL

