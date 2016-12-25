B&B Communications: Trevian Care II K...

B&B Communications: Trevian Care II Ky Divests a Care Property Portfolio of a 65 Million

The size of the divestment is around 65 million euros. The properties are located in Helsinki region and other major Finnish cities and they have long-term leases with major private care operators.

Chicago, IL

