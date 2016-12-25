Award for Culzean's new kids playpark
It was playtime for heritage and conservation charity the National Trust for Scotland's Culzean Castle and Country Park with its latest awards. Culzean's innovative and fun Adventure Cove play area came top in Play Category of the Making Space Awards 2016.
