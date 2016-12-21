87,000 Orion Corporation A shares con...

87,000 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 87,000 A shares have been converted into 87,000 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 22 December 2016.

Chicago, IL

