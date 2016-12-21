4 injured, 1 seriously, when driver c...

4 injured, 1 seriously, when driver crashes into pedestrians

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Police in Finland say at least four people were injured, one of them seriously, when a driver lost control over his car and crashed into pedestrians on a Helsinki sidewalk. They say it seems the driver in his 30s was taken ill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Young and talented Dec 25 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec 15 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
News Russian River Runs Red Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Language learning boosts brain plasticity and a... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,832 • Total comments across all topics: 277,503,030

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC