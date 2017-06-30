Tsunami warning meet next week

Update: 6:28PM A FIVE-DAY in-country training on improving tsunami warning and response for Fiji will begin next week in Suva. The training program which will be held at the Fiji Meteorological Office, Laucala Bay beginning Monday June 7, will focus to improve warning message content through much needed feedback from media and other authorities In partnership with Fiji Government, the event will be run by UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, the Pacific Community , and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , with support from JICA, the European Union and the ACP Group of States.

