Training for teachers

Raibe Katonibau, right, with Mary, closest to camera, Rachael and Tony McLeod during the EduFiji Kidz Fiji Train the Trainer workshop dinner at the Novotel Suva Lami Bay Convention Centre last Thursday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU AS many as 19 Early Childhood Education teachers were trained and upskilled on the best practices using local resources for literacy and numeracy by the EduFiji Kidz program during a two-day workshop at Nausori last Wednesday.

