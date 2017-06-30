Tests for $92m plant
THE $92 million Nabou biomass power plant in Sigatoka carried out its first synchronisation test with the Fiji Electricity Authority last week. A joint venture between South Korean companies GIMCO, GS Power, Mirae Asset and Fiji's Tropik Wood Industries, the 12MW plant will sell electricity to FEA once it begins operations.
