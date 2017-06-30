Students find real Fiji

Mission Secondary School students and staff from Canada construct the new computer laboratory for Wainikoro Public School this week. Picture: SUPPLIED Update: 2:16PM TWELVE students and five staff of the Missionary Secondary School in Vancouver Canada are considering themselves lucky to have firsthand experience of what they termed as True Fijian hospitality.

