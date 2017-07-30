SODELPA's new start

SODELPA's new start

Sunday

President of the Fiji Social Democratic Liberal Party Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, left, and SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka, right, during the AGM at Epworth Hall last week. Picture: JONA KONATACI REAPPOINTED Social Democratic Liberal Party president Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu emphasised the importance of unity and love at the party's annual general meeting at Epworth House hall in Suva last week.

Chicago, IL

