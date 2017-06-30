Sebastian blunts The Razor in first round

Sebastian Singh looks on as referee Faiyaz Khan counts dowqn on Junior Farzan Ali in the 10 x 3 main bout during the boxing competition at Prince Charles Park in Nadi. Picture: BALJEET SINGH Update: 12:33PM SEBASTIAN 'The Sniper' Singh proved he is the next big thing in Fijian boxing after knocking out Fiji's best pound for pound boxer Farzan 'The Razor' Ali in 8 X 3 bouts hosted by Canada Fiji Southern Boxing Promotion at Nadi's Prince Charles Park last night.

