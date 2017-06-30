Sebastian blunts The Razor in first r...

Sebastian blunts The Razor in first round

Sebastian Singh looks on as referee Faiyaz Khan counts dowqn on Junior Farzan Ali in the 10 x 3 main bout during the boxing competition at Prince Charles Park in Nadi. Picture: BALJEET SINGH Update: 12:33PM SEBASTIAN 'The Sniper' Singh proved he is the next big thing in Fijian boxing after knocking out Fiji's best pound for pound boxer Farzan 'The Razor' Ali in 8 X 3 bouts hosted by Canada Fiji Southern Boxing Promotion at Nadi's Prince Charles Park last night.

