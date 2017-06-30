Reddy: Instil values in children
Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy speaks with Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha national secretary Virendra Lal at the Sanatan Convention youth night in Nadi. Picture: REINAL CHAND INSTILLING religious values in our children could help combat the negative impact of globalisation on youths in our country, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC