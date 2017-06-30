Reddy: Instil values in children

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy speaks with Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha national secretary Virendra Lal at the Sanatan Convention youth night in Nadi. Picture: REINAL CHAND INSTILLING religious values in our children could help combat the negative impact of globalisation on youths in our country, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

