Ravudi wants to teach 'The Sniper'
Welterweight boxer Jese Ravudi is flanked by amateur boxer Viko Uluivuya and trainer father Joe Ravudi in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU WBF Asia Pacific lightweight champion Sebastian 'Sniper' Singh said local fighters such as Jese Ravudi, who wanted to fight him, should work their way up the ranks in order to be given a chance because otherwise it would just be a waste of time for him.
Discussions
