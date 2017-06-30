Photographers overwhelmed at Showcase
Staff of Blackbox Photobooth Sekaia Ratumudu and Roko Sowane pictured next to a portable photo booth at the Fiji Showcase. Picture: TALEBULA KATE Update: 5:16PM BEING a first time exhibitor at the Fiji Showcase 2017 Blackbox Photobooth has been overwhelmed at the number of people that have visited their booth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC