Photographers overwhelmed at Showcase

Photographers overwhelmed at Showcase

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Staff of Blackbox Photobooth Sekaia Ratumudu and Roko Sowane pictured next to a portable photo booth at the Fiji Showcase. Picture: TALEBULA KATE Update: 5:16PM BEING a first time exhibitor at the Fiji Showcase 2017 Blackbox Photobooth has been overwhelmed at the number of people that have visited their booth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,733 • Total comments across all topics: 282,285,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC