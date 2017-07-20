Pacific Island countries gather in Fiji to promote anti-climate change actions
About 300 leaders and experts from Pacific Island countries gathered in Suva Monday to discuss enhancing cooperation in the fight against climate change. The event, organized by Climate Action Pacific Partnership , brought together relevant stakeholders to promote the exchange of ideas, innovations and solutions, Fiji Broadcasting Corporation said on its website.
