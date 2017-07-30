NCDs one of the biggest killers, says...

NCDs one of the biggest killers, says Burchell

21 hrs ago

FIJIANS have been urged to have a proactive attitude towards living a healthy life to combat impact of non-communicable diseases . Ministry of Youth and Sports permanent secretary, Alison Burchell, made this plea at Friday's National Sports Day and Wellness Day event held at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Chicago, IL

