Man charged with giving $50,000 worth...

Man charged with giving $50,000 worth of credit to friends granted bail - Thursday 04/05/2017

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Village

A 23-year-old former employee of Vodafone Fiji Limited charged for allegedly transferring more than $50,000 worth of credit to his friends has been granted bail by the Suva Magistrates Court. It is alleged that Vishaal Nand fraudulently obtained $56,005.12 worth of recharge top up from Vodafone Fiji Limited in Suva and dishonestly caused a loss to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Village.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,653 • Total comments across all topics: 282,166,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC