LGBTIQ community at rights dialogue

VOCAL community worker and advocate Polly McGoon is aware of discrimination and abuse faced by members of the sex worker community. Mr McGoon was among 74 members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex and Queer , disabled, sex worker and youth community in Lautoka as part of National Human Rights Commission Dialogue meeting in the Sugar City yesterday.

Chicago, IL

