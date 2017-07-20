Lee, Singh rule golf

LAUTOKA'S Golf Club president Chong Lee teamed up with club trustee, Raymond Singh to win the Anita abd Tiffany Gopal of Toronto, Canada-sponsored two men 18 holes Ambrose event at the golf links on Friday. The duo carded 57 nett to celebrate the National Sports Day and Wellness Day in style to convincingly win the tournament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.