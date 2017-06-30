Kwadjo recovers
BOXER Joseph Kwadjo is expected to be released today from the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva after it was reported that he was involved in an alleged hit and run road accident in Suva a fortnight ago. But so far police are still looking for the driver and the vehicle which was involved in the alleged accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
