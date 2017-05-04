Kiwi soldiers were high on prescription drugs during active mission in Fiji
New Zealand soldiers bought a cocktail of prescription drugs, got high, and then tried to hide their offending while on an active mission last year. So many pills were bought by the men that a senior military official was concerned they were planning to smuggle them back to New Zealand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC