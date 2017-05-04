Kiwi soldiers were high on prescripti...

Kiwi soldiers were high on prescription drugs during active mission in Fiji

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

New Zealand soldiers bought a cocktail of prescription drugs, got high, and then tried to hide their offending while on an active mission last year. So many pills were bought by the men that a senior military official was concerned they were planning to smuggle them back to New Zealand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,545 • Total comments across all topics: 282,169,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC