Hawea patrols Fiji's EEZ

Royal NZ Navy's Konrad Cook teaches members of the Fiji Navy squadron how to operate the 50-calibre machine gun during an exercise onboard the HMNZS Hawea in Fiji waters yesterday. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU THE Royal New Zealand Navy vessel HMNZS Hawea, that is assisting in patrols of Fiji's exclusive economic zone , has assisted in detecting 35 infringements on board 220 vessels operating in Fiji waters.

