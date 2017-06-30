Harvester hire issues

Harvester hire issues

9 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Cane producers associations said every machine owner would be affected by the $17.50 per tonne maximum hire rate set out by Government in the 2017-2018 National Budget. Last Thursday Attorney-General and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said after a study conducted by the Fiji Commerce Commission, Government decided that mechanical harvester hire rates should not exceed $17.50 per tonne of cane.

