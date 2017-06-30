Free dog clinic

2 hrs ago

Neutering team ... Students from the Charles Sturt University with Ministry of Agriculture, SPCA and Suva City Council Officials. Picture: SUPPLIED Update: 5:56PM FIJI'S Ministry of Agriculture conducted free dog spaying and neutering clinic in Vatuwaqa, Suva this week.

Chicago, IL

