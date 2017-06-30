FRA to carry out major road resealing in 2017-2018

Major projects around the country for roads, bridges and jetties have been planned by the Fiji Roads Authority for the 2017-2018 financial year. The major roads to be resealed in 2017-2018 include Nasese road, Amy street, Khalsa road, Mead road, Milverton road, Brown street in Samabula, roads in Narere and side roads in Sigatoka, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba and Labasa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Village.