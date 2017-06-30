FRA to carry out major road resealing in 2017-2018
Major projects around the country for roads, bridges and jetties have been planned by the Fiji Roads Authority for the 2017-2018 financial year. The major roads to be resealed in 2017-2018 include Nasese road, Amy street, Khalsa road, Mead road, Milverton road, Brown street in Samabula, roads in Narere and side roads in Sigatoka, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba and Labasa.
